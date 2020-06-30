Men’s and Women’s Swimming earn Scholar All-America honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected the McMurry University men’s and women’s swimming teams for Scholar All-American honors, the CSCAA office announced Tuesday.

Led by third-year head coach Casey Pacheco, McMurry was one of 461 schools to receive the award for the Spring semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their Spring grade point averages and represent 17,982 student-athletes.

“We are extremely proud of our scholar-athletes’ accomplishments in the classroom over the past year,” Pacheco said. “They have shown grit and heart in the classroom and in the pool on a day-to-day basis. We strongly believe in working towards being ‘Champions for Life.’”

Founded in 1922, the CSCAA is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocac, and professional development.

“No team was unaffected by this Spring’s pandemic, but Athletic Director (Sam) Ferguson and President (Sandra) Harper can and should be proud of their team and the work of Casey,” said CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart.

In addition to CSCAA Scholar All-America selections, the War Hawks also had 12 individual swimmers earn Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Winter Student-Athlete Academic Honor Roll.

Division III Men’s Scholar All-America Teams

Albion – Nick Stone

Albright – John Stuhltrager

Alfred – Brian Striker

Anderson – Tanner Barton

Arcadia – Michael Kokoszka

Augustana – Dan Lloyd

Austin College – Robert Filander

Babson – Kristy Jones

Baruch – Charles Lampasso

Bates – Peter Casares

Beloit – Kevin Schober

Berry – Paul Flinchbaugh

Brandeis – Nicole Carter

Bridgewater – Gwynn Harrison

Cabrini – Cindy Ikeler

California Lutheran – Barry Schreifels

Caltech – Andy Brabson

Calvin – Dan Gelderloos

Carleton – Andrew Clark

Carnegie Mellon – Matthew Kinney

Carthage – Seth Weidmann

Case Western Reserve – Doug Milliken

Catholic – Paul Waas

Centre – Dean Brownley

Chapman – Dennis Ploessel

Chicago – Jason Weber

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps – Charles Griffiths

Clarkson – Zack Wahl

Coast Guard – John Westkott

Coe – Brian Ruffles

Colby – Tom Burton

Colorado College – Anne Goodman James

Conn College – Marc Benvenuti

Denison – Gregg Parini

DePauw – Adam Cohen

Dickinson – Paul Richards

Drew – Richard Munson

Eastern Connecticut – Sarit Gluz

Elms – Mark Gehring

Emory – Jon Howell

Emory & Henry – Cody Skinner

Franklin – Andrew Hendricks

Franklin & Marshall – Ben Delia

Frostburg State – Bryan Christiansen

George Fox – Natalie Turner

Gettysburg – Greg Brown

Goucher – Thomas Till

Grinnell – Erin Hurley

Grove City – David Fritz

Gustavus – Jon Carlson

Hartwick – Dale Rothenberger

Hendrix – Tony Marleneanu

Hood – Chris Gibeau

Hope – Jacob Taber

Illinois Wesleyan – Teresa Fish

Ithaca – Kevin Markwardt

John Carroll – Charlie Lownes

Kalamazoo – Jay Daniels

Kenyon – Jess Book

King’s (PA) – Matt Easterday

Knox – Jonathan Powers

La Verne – Patricia Skehan

Lake Forest – Vadim Tashlitsky

Lawrence – andrew fleek

Lehman – Peter Kiernan

Lewis & Clark – Chris Fantz

Linfield – Kyle Kimball

Loras – Nick Wyllie

Luther – Aaron Zander

Lycoming – Matt McGuriman

Lynchburg – Bradley Dunn

Mary Washington – Justin Anderson

McDaniel – Jeff Hiestand

McMurry – Casey Pacheco

Merchant Marine Academy – Sean Tedesco

Messiah – Katie McComb

Millikin – Molly Duesterhaus

Millsaps College – Brian Ware

Misericordia – Alexander Taylor

MIT – Meg Sisson French

Monmouth (IL) – Thomas Burek

Mount Union – Eric Mojock

Nazareth – Scott Whitbeck

Nebraska Wesleyan – Greg Fleming

NYU – Trevor Miele

Oberlin – Alex De La Pena

Occidental – Haley Mitchell

Ohio Northern – Austin Veltman

Olivet – Rob Brownell

Ozarks – David DeGeus

Pacific Lutheran – Matt Sellman

Pacific U – Beth Whittle

Penn State-Altoona – Brad Brooks

Penn State-Behrend – Jennifer Wallace

Pomona-Pitzer – Jean-Paul Gowdy

Principia – Carl Erikson

Randolph-Macon – Brent Kintzer

Redlands – Leslie Whittemore

Regis – James Sweeney

Rhodes – Steve Webb

Ripon – Ryan Goggans

RIT – Phil Baretela

Roanoke – Scott Thacker

Rochester – Emily Wylam

Rose-Hulman – Keith Crawford

Rowan – Brad Bowser

RPI – Shannon OBrien

Saint John’s – Ben Gill

Saint Joseph (CT) – Brenda Straker

Saint Norberts – Hannah Saiz

Saint Vincent – Josh Gurekovich

Salisbury – Jill Stephenson

Scranton – Chris Brown

Sewanee – Max Obermiller

Skidmore – Jill Greenleaf

Southern Virginia – Jennifer Moore

Southwestern – Jonathan Duncan

Springfield – John Taffe

St. Mary’s (MD) – Casey Brandt

St. Olaf – Robert Hauck

St. Thomas (MN) – Scott Blanchard

Staten Island – Michael Ackalitis

Stevens – Paul Hughes

SUNY Cortland – Brian Tobin

SUNY Fredonia – Astrid Escobar

SUNY Geneseo – Paul Dotterweich

SUNY Oneonta – Chris Schuler

SUNY Oswego – Mike Holman

Susquehanna – Mike Tubb

TCNJ – Dave Dow

Trinity (CT) – Carlos Vega

Trinity U – Scott Trompeter

Tufts – Adam Hoyt

UMass Dartmouth – Cathy Motta

Ursinus – Mark Feinberg

UW-Eau Claire – Anne Ryder

UW-La Crosse – Steven Mohs

UW-Whitewater – Elise Knoche

Vassar – Lisl Prater-Lee

Virginia Wesleyan – Mike Ginder

Wabash – Will Bernhardt II

Washington & Jefferson – Matt Rochna

Washington & Lee – Kami Gardner

WashU – Brad Shively

Wesleyan – Peter Solomon

Western Connecticut – Jill Cook

Westminster – Pat Smith

Wheaton (IL) – Jacob Ayers

Wheaton (MA) – Barrett Roberts

Whitman – Jenn Blomme

Whittier – Michael Jafari

Whitworth – Steve Schadt

Widener – Mark Yankovich

Willamette – Brent Summers

William Paterson – Ed Gurka

William Peace – John Michael Regan

Williams – Steven Kuster

Wittenberg – Noah Moran

Wooster – Rob Harrington

WPI – Paul Bennett

York (PA) – eric rasmussen

Division III Women’s Scholar All-America Teams

Albertus Magnus – Lauren Pallone

Albion – Nick Stone

Albright – John Stuhltrager

Alfred – Brian Striker

Anderson – Tanner Barton

Arcadia – Michael Kokoszka

Augustana – Dan Lloyd

Austin College – Robert Filander

Babson – Kristy Jones

Baruch – Charles Lampasso

Bates – Peter Casares

Beloit – Kevin Schober

Berry – Paul Flinchbaugh

Birmingham Southern – Toby Wilcox

Brandeis – Nicole Carter

Bridgewater – Gwynn Harrison

Bryn Mawr – Pat McDevitt

Buffalo State – Michael Kroll

Cabrini – Cindy Ikeler

California Lutheran – Barry Schreifels

Caltech – Andy Brabson

Calvin – Dan Gelderloos

Carleton – Andrew Clark

Carnegie Mellon – Matthew Kinney

Carroll – Kelsie Miller

Carthage – Beth DeLaRosby

Case Western Reserve – Doug Milliken

Catholic – Paul Waas

Cedar Crest – Kaitlyn Rockwell

Centre – Dean Brownley

Chapman – Dennis Ploessel

Chatham – Rebecca Yost

Chicago – Jason Weber

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps – Charles Griffiths

Clarkson – Zack Wahl

Coast Guard – John Westkott

Coe – Brian Ruffles

Colby – Tom Burton

Colby-Sawyer – Conrad Kohrs

Colorado College – Anne Goodman James

Conn College – Marc Benvenuti

Denison – Gregg Parini

Dickinson – Paul Richards

Drew – Richard Munson

Eastern Connecticut – Sarit Gluz

Elms – Mark Gehring

Emory – Jon Howell

Emory & Henry – Cody Skinner

Franklin – Andrew Hendricks

Franklin & Marshall – Ben Delia

Frostburg State – Bryan Christiansen

George Fox – Natalie Turner

Gettysburg – Greg Brown

Goucher – Thomas Till

Grinnell – Erin Hurley

Grove City – David Fritz

Gustavus – Jon Carlson

Hartwick – Dale Rothenberger

Hendrix – Tony Marleneanu

Hiram – Matt Sorrick

Hollins – Ned Skinner

Hood – Chris Gibeau

Hope – Jacob Taber

Illinois Wesleyan – Teresa Fish

Ithaca – Paula Miller

John Carroll – Charlie Lownes

Kalamazoo – Jay Daniels

Kean – Chris Swenson

Kenyon – Jess Book

King’s (PA) – Matt Easterday

Knox – Jonathan Powers

La Verne – Patricia Skehan

Lake Forest – Vadim Tashlitsky

Lawrence – andrew fleek

Lewis & Clark – Chris Fantz

Linfield – Kyle Kimball

Loras – Nick Wyllie

Luther – Aaron Zander

Lycoming – Matt McGuriman

Lynchburg – Bradley Dunn

Macalester – Kyllian Griffin

Mary Washington – Justin Anderson

McDaniel – Jeff Hiestand

McMurry – Casey Pacheco

Messiah – Katie McComb

Millikin – Molly Duesterhaus

Mills – Neil Virtue

Millsaps College – Brian Ware

Minnesota-Morris – David Molesworth

Misericordia – Alexander Taylor

MIT – Meg Sisson French

Monmouth (IL) – Thomas Burek

Mount Holyoke – David Allen

Mount Union – Eric Mojock

Nazareth – Scott Whitbeck

Nebraska Wesleyan – Greg Fleming

New England – Rick Hayes

NYU – Trevor Miele

Oberlin – Alex De La Pena

Occidental – Haley Mitchell

Ohio Northern – Austin Veltman

Olivet – Rob Brownell

Ozarks – David DeGeus

Pacific Lutheran – Matt Sellman

Pacific U – Beth Whittle

Penn State-Altoona – Brad Brooks

Penn State-Behrend – Jennifer Wallace

Pomona-Pitzer – Jean-Paul Gowdy

Principia – Carl Erikson

Randolph-Macon – Brent Kintzer

Redlands – Leslie Whittemore

Regis – James Sweeney

Rhodes – Steve Webb

Ripon – Ryan Goggans

RIT – Phil Baretela

Roanoke – Scott Thacker

Rochester – Emily Wylam

Roger Williams – Matt Emmert

Rose-Hulman – Keith Crawford

Rowan – Elise Blaschke

RPI – Shannon O`Brien

Saint Joseph (CT) – Brenda Straker

Saint Joseph’s Brooklyn – Chris Brandenberger

Saint Vincent – Josh Gurekovich

Salisbury – Jill Stephenson

Scranton – Chris Brown

Sewanee – Max Obermiller

Simmons – Mindy Williams

Simpson – Tom Caccia

Skidmore – Jill Greenleaf

Southern Virginia – Jennifer Moore

Southwestern – Jonathan Duncan

Springfield – John Taffe

St. Kate’s – Justin Zook

St. Mary’s (MD) – Casey Brandt

St. Olaf – Robert Hauck

St. Thomas (MN) – Scott Blanchard

Staten Island – Michael Ackalitis

Stevens – Paul Hughes

SUNY Cortland – Brian Tobin

SUNY Fredonia – Astrid Escobar

SUNY Geneseo – Paul Dotterweich

SUNY Oneonta – Chris Schuler

SUNY Oswego – Mike Holman

Susquehanna – Mike Tubb

Sweet Briar – Jerry Diamond

TCNJ – Jennifer Harnett

Transylvania – David Doolin

Trinity (CT) – Carlos Vega

Trinity U – Scott Trompeter

Tufts – Adam Hoyt

UMass Dartmouth – Cathy Motta

Ursinus – Mark Feinberg

UW-Eau Claire – Anne Ryder

UW-La Crosse – Steven Mohs

UW-Whitewater – Elise Knoche

Vassar – Lisl Prater-Lee

Virginia Wesleyan – Mike Ginder

Washington & Jefferson – Matt Rochna

Washington & Lee – Kami Gardner

WashU – Brad Shively

Wellesley – Bonnie Dix

Wesleyan – Peter Solomon

Western Connecticut – Jill Cook

Western New England – Michelle Toner

Westfield State – Dave Laing

Westminster – Pat Smith

Wheaton (IL) – Meghan Ayers

Wheaton (MA) – Barrett Roberts

Whitman – Jenn Blomme

Whittier – Michael Jafari

Whitworth – Steve Schadt

Widener – Mark Yankovich

Wilkes – Thomas Limouze

Willamette – Brent Summers

William Paterson – Ed Gurka

William Smith – R.C. Weston

Williams – Steven Kuster

Wittenberg – Noah Moran

Wooster – Rob Harrington

WPI – Paul Bennett

York (PA) – Eric Rasmussen