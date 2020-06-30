Men’s and Women’s Swimming earn Scholar All-America honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected the McMurry University men’s and women’s swimming teams for Scholar All-American honors, the CSCAA office announced Tuesday.
Led by third-year head coach Casey Pacheco, McMurry was one of 461 schools to receive the award for the Spring semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their Spring grade point averages and represent 17,982 student-athletes.
“We are extremely proud of our scholar-athletes’ accomplishments in the classroom over the past year,” Pacheco said. “They have shown grit and heart in the classroom and in the pool on a day-to-day basis. We strongly believe in working towards being ‘Champions for Life.’”
Founded in 1922, the CSCAA is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocac, and professional development.
“No team was unaffected by this Spring’s pandemic, but Athletic Director (Sam) Ferguson and President (Sandra) Harper can and should be proud of their team and the work of Casey,” said CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart.
In addition to CSCAA Scholar All-America selections, the War Hawks also had 12 individual swimmers earn Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Winter Student-Athlete Academic Honor Roll.
