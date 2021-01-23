Men’s Basketball drops first of two against Cru, 94-66

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Men’s Basketball hosted Mary Hardin-Baylor in the first of two matchups over the next five days, as UMHB took the series opener with a 94-66 win inside Kimbrell Arena on Saturday.

The War Hawks fell to 1-8 overall and 1-4 in American Southwest Conference play. Meanwhile, UMHB improves to 7-3 overall and remains undefeated in conference play at 4-0.

With the excitement of having fans for the first time this season, McMurry jumped to an early 10-6 lead with a momentous three-point basket from Matt Pena, a two-point jumper from Jordan Sherman and a personal 5-0 run by Remy Minor heading into the first media timeout.

The Cru came out of the first media timeout on a 12-0 run to regain the lead – a run that set up UMHB to lead the rest of the way. UMHB’s Josiah Johnson was hard to stop, as he erupted for 26 first half points and went on to finish with 35 in the win.

Despite the loss, McMurry had three double digit scorers in the effort. Pena led the team with 17 points, shooting 6-10 from the floor and 4-6 from downtown. Minor added 13 points with a 5-10 shooting day, while Sherman chipped in 10 points and tied a team-best with six rebounds.

DJ Worrell and Michael Imariagbe also had six rebounds in the effort, with eight of their combined 12 coming on the offensive end.

Off the bench, freshman guard TJ Hilliard had his coming out party with a career high eight points in 17 minutes of action. Hilliard also added three assists, three rebounds and tied a team high with three steals.

UMHB and McMurry will play another round on Thursday, Feb. 28 in Belton, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.