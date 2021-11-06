Men’s basketball falls at Texas Lutheran

SEGUIN, Texas – McMurry Men’s Basketball completed a two-game road swing on Saturday to open the 2021-22 season, falling 99-80 at Texas Lutheran on Saturday in Seguin, Texas.

The War Hawks (1-1) suffer their first loss of the season, while TLU (1-1) earns its first win.

McMurry got off to a slow start, falling behind 14-4 around the first media timeout. Eventually, the War Hawks closed back within single digits on back-to-back layups by guards Rob Charles and Remy Minor. Sophomore Matt Pena also made a three-point basket to pull his team back within two possessions.

With a 41-34 deficit at the break, McMurry came out hot with quick scores from Michael Imariagbe and TJ Hilliard. Unfortunately, TLU would pull away with a 14-0 shortly after that, turning a narrow five-point edge into a commanding 59-40 lead.

This proved to be enough as TLU remained ahead the rest of the way.

Minor and Imariagbe were the team’s leading scorers with 15 points each, while senior Craig Jordan added 14 points. Jordan went 6-6 from the field and sank both of his free throws for a perfect shooting day. McMurry also had 34 points from its bench.

The War Hawks will now turn their attention to the home opener, set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Southwestern University inside Kimbrell Arena.