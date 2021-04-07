Men’s golf remains ninth in national Golfstat poll

INDIANAPOLIS – For the second straight week, McMurry University Men’s Golf is anchored among the nation’s top 10 teams as they are ranked ninth in the latest Golfstat NCAA Division III poll, announced Tuesday.

Individually, seniors Brendon Lowrance and Lane Roye retain their places in the top 10 with Lowrance ranking sixth and Roye eighth. Lowrance and Roye are the top duo in the nation ahead of Methodist University’s Cooper Hrabek (#9) and Andre Chi (#10).

The ninth place team rating is the highest in program history, according to available records.

McMurry joins three other American Southwest Conference schools in the rankings in UT Dallas (#13), Mary Hardin-Baylor (#14) and Concordia Texas (#17). Other Texas schools include Trinity (#5), Southwestern (#24) and Texas Lutheran (#25).

Lowrance and Roye continue to lead the conference with a 72.5 average, with both completing 11 rounds each. Lowrance is at 797 strokes, while Roye is just one behind at 798.

Both Lowrance and Roye opened their spring showcases with a first-place finish at the TPC San Antonio Shootout, recording the podium finish with a score of 221 (+5).

McMurry wraps up the regular season against some of the nation’s best on April 12-13 at the Wynlakes Country Club in Montgomery, Alabama. Huntingdon College – the second-ranked team in the nation – is the tournament host.

Ten schools from the Top 25 will be in the Huntingdon tournament, including six of the top nine.