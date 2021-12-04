Men’s hoops fails to extend win streak at Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. – McMurry Men’s Basketball led most of the way against Belhaven on Saturday, but slipped in the final minutes of a 74-65 road loss to the Blazers in American Southwest Conference play at Rugg Arena.

The War Hawks (3-5, 1-2 ASC) were on the cusp of moving its win streak to three games, owning the lead for over 26 minutes. Unfortunately, Belhaven (3-3, 1-2 ASC) had the lead that counted – the final one – after jumping ahead 63-62 with 4:22 to go.

McMurry remained in striking distance until the final minute, down 67-63, but could not overcome Belhaven’s barrage of late free throws. The Blazers also used strong three-point shooting in the win, going 12-25 for just under 50 percent.

Strong guard play, especially in the first half, contributed to much of McMurry’s scoring. The veteran tandem of Rob Charles and Remy Minor combined for 33 points, led by Charles with 19 points for a new career-high. Charles also got his second career start and his first this season, playing 30 of 40 minutes.

Sophomore CJ LeBlanc had 15 points, including three triples. LeBlanc and Minor each played 35 minutes.

Despite the loss, McMurry had a good day shooting before going a bit cold in the second half. McMurry went 16-31 from the field (51.6 percent) and 6-13 behind the arc (46.2) in the first frame, but couldn’t keep up those numbers and would finish 24-62 overall and 6-22 on threes, respectively.

The War Hawks were nearly perfect from the free throw line, making 10 in a row before missing one and finishing 11-12. Belhaven went 12-19 from the line.

McMurry will play its next five at home, starting with reigning ASC West Division champion Mary Hardin-Baylor on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. inside Kimbrell Arena.