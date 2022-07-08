COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – McMurry University’s men’s swimming program earned a prestigious academic distinction this week, as the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced the War Hawks to the Scholar All-America Team for Spring 2022.

The men’s program finished with a collective 3.24 GPA between its 13 eligible swimmers for the spring. According to the CSCAA press release, the highest team GPA’s came from NCAA Division III programs.

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.