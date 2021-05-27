Men’s Tennis National Championship brackets announced

INDIANAPOLIS – The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) released its singles and doubles brackets for the 2021 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis National Championships set for May 28-30 in Chattanooga, Tenn.



McMurry University will be represented by senior Carlos Martinez and junior Chase Daniell – both of whom are first time qualifiers for the spring championship.



Martinez will begin singles play on Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. CST. He will be paired up against Alec Angradi of Salisbury University. The winner to advance to the second round, which will take no earlier than 1:30 p.m. CST.



The singles bracket consists of 32 players and is a five round single elimination tournament. The quarterfinal and semifinal matches are scheduled for Saturday, May 29 beginning at 9:30 a.m. CST, while Sunday’s championship is scheduled for 11 a.m. CST.



Martinez and Daniell will also team up in doubles action on Friday, May 28 at 4 p.m. CST. They will be taking on Marcos Dias and Daniel Blonquist of Southern Virginia University. The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round on Saturday, May 29 no earlier than 3:30 p.m. CST.



Sixteen teams are in the doubles bracket. It will be a four round single elimination tournament with the championship scheduled for Sunday, May 30 no earlier than 2 p.m. CST.