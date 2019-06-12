Merkel hires Brian Ramsey as Football Head Coach

Merkel officially hired former Electra Head Coach Brian Ramsey for the same position on Monday night.

On Tuesday, he moved into his office and is now leading the Badgers program.

Ramsey comes from Electra where he led the Tigers to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018.

He takes over a team that’s been in the postseason in the last three seasons.

Ramsey is planning to extend that streak to four in a row in 2019.

Head Coach Brian Ramsey said, “To be able to have the opportunity to move up a little bit, move a little closer to my family with my mom and dad being close by, my son now works at Hendrick Hospital, he’s a nurse, so everybody is kind of in the same location now and with the program Merkel’s got going, it was a great fit for us and we’re really excited. To be able to come in and generate the same excitement here and build those relationships here, we’re pretty excited about it.”

Ramsey is 25-70 overall as a Head Coach, but he’s been to the playoffs five times.

Merkel is looking for it’s first district championship since 2011.