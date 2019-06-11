Merkel hires Brian Ramsey as head football coach and AD

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

June 10, 2019 - The Merkel ISD School Board approved the hiring of Brian Ramsey as head football coach and athletic director.

Ramsey comes from Electra, where he was 8-14 in two seasons with a pair of playoff appearances.

He's familiar with the Big Country, too. 2 of Ramsey's other head coaching jobs came in Cross Plains from 2010-2012 and Ranger from 2013-2015.

Overall, he's 25-70 with five appearances in the playoffs. No Ramsey led team has ever been past the first round of the playoffs.

Ramsey takes over for John Cornelius. Cornelius left Merkel for the same job in Sudan.