Merkel is ready to start Ramsey era

The Merkel Badgers are starting the Brian Ramsey era.

Ramsey takes over a program that’s coming off a second place tie in district in 2019, but most of that team is gone.

Only 10 lettermen are back for the new season.

It’s hard to win with so few returners,but Ramsey says he’s expecting big things from his Badgers.

Ramsey said, “We’ve set the bar as a coaching staff of what our expectation is of our kids. We’ve lost a few kids, I don’t think their expectation is what ours was, but that’s okay. I think the ones we have left out here are a little tougher kids and they understand what we want.”

Austin Escobar said, “He has high intensity practices every day. Every time we come out here, we know we’re getting straight to work. We’ve been running a lot and that’s good because this season we will be running the ball a lot.”

The Brian Ramsay Badgers debut at Anderson Stadium in Stamford on Friday, August 30th.