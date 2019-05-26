Sports

Merkel's John Cornelius leaving for Sudan

Posted: May 26, 2019 04:21 PM CDT

May 26, 2019 - Merkel's Head Football Coach John Cornelius is taking off from the school and is taking over the same position at Sudan.

Cornelius coached the Merkel Badgers for 5 seasons.

Under Cornelius, the Badgers posted a 19-35 record during his tenure, including three consecutive playoff appearances.

It has been reported that Cornelius is moving in part because of ties within his family.

