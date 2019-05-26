Merkel's John Cornelius leaving for Sudan
May 26, 2019 - Merkel's Head Football Coach John Cornelius is taking off from the school and is taking over the same position at Sudan.
Cornelius coached the Merkel Badgers for 5 seasons.
Under Cornelius, the Badgers posted a 19-35 record during his tenure, including three consecutive playoff appearances.
It has been reported that Cornelius is moving in part because of ties within his family.
