Merkel’s Kaydi Pursley prepares for pole vault at ACU

It’s an emotional time for Merkel Badgers senior Kaydi Pursley as reality has settled in that her high school career has come to a close.

Kaydi Pursley said, “I was very shocked and disappointed, lots of different emotions.”

With high school sports canceled, the majority of high school seniors are hanging the towel on their athletic careers.

Pursley said, “It’s just been really good to get some perspective and really not take for granted and appreciate the time that I did have at Merkel with my teammates and coaches.”

While at Merkel, Pursley was a cheerleader, played basketball, and did hurdles for track and field. However, this past summer her primary focus was on training for pole vaulting which she will continue on with at ACU.

Pursley said, “Right after state, I probably took a couple weeks off and then jumped back into it. I started running, started training and doing a lot more than I had been able to the last few years. I don’t think that the work has gone to waste. If anything, it’s just prepared me for college.”

Now that high school sports are over, pole vaulting is the main focus for Pursley.

Pursley said, “We’ve been getting creative. I’ve really been jumping a lot because of having The Elevator.”

Pursley trains in her grandfather’s old grain elevator in town as she prepares for the Division I level.

She is following in the footsteps of her uncle, Brad Pursley, who was a national champion at ACU in pole vaulting.

Pursley said, “It’s really exciting to be apart of that line of pole vaulters. No pressure but you kind of have to live up to that legacy.”

And while her time at Merkel may be over, Pursley is excited for her next challenge.

Pursley said, “I’m really proud to be a Merkel Badger but I’m ready be a Wildcat.”