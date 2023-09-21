MERKEL, Texas (BCH Sports) – The football revival going on in Merkel is being led by senior quarterback Maddox O’Malley.

O’Malley is the man behind the center, and he has the Badgers’ offense running like a top.

He’s thrown for almost 700 yards and five touchdowns, and O’Malley added 203 yards and five more touchdowns on the ground.

He transitioned from wide receiver to quarterback this season, and he makes it look easy.

O’Malley, “It’s been a long, uh, journey but it’s been a difference from playing receiver to now. But, I’m working as hard as I can; probably could put in some more work. Which always anybdy can do. So, I am settling in, and I’m enjoying every second of it and just love being able to put my teammates in positions, and I love to see us keep winning.”

Center Adrian Rocha added, “Yeah I just… I’m really proud of my teammate. I feel like he’s adjusted really well to being in that spotlight, and being in a tough position such as QB.”

O’Malley has the Badgers rolling this season.

Merkel is back at home this week. They host Coahoma in the final non-district game of the season.