Mickey Spagnola breaks down Cowboys end of season

The Dallas Cowboys 2020 season came to a screeching halt Sunday afternoon, losing to the New York Giants 23-19. And by Monday morning, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was already conducting the exit interviews with players. He said he finished thirty two of them already. And then when he held kind of his season ending press conference, he was asked what were the team’s needs going forward.

Mike McCarthy said, “Well, I think like anything, you have to start over. I think every year is different. Every team is different. I could just tell you; you have an opportunity to meet with our veterans for four years or more today. The positive energy and vibe that these men have towards, you know, what we’re doing, how we’re doing it, and to a man, you know, they’re all looking forward to the next challenge, but we need to go back and start on page one. That’s just the way I’ve always done it. I think when you take things for granted and assume, you know, you’re really setting yourself up to failure.”

And now the hard work begins on how to repair this Cowboys team that finished 6-10 this season. For the Silver Star Nation, I’m Mickey Spagnola here at the Star.