Mickey Spagnola breaks down Cowboys loss to Browns

Here’s what the Cowboys knew going into Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium against the Cleveland Browns. First, they had to hold on to the football. Not so much. They turn the ball over three more times, giving them a minus seven turnover differential after four games.

Second, they had to stop the Browns running game. That’s what the Browns want to do now. Not so much. The Browns ran for three hundred and seventy yards, the most yards in a single game by a cowboy’s opponent in team history.

And third, the Cowboys knew they had to quit falling behind by 15 points. Well, this time they fell behind by twenty-seven points, giving up thirty consecutive thirty-four consecutive points. Thus Browns. Forty-nine cowboys, thirty-eight cowboys one and three, and having given up one hundred and forty-six points in four games.

The only other four game streak the Cowboys have given up more occurred in their inaugural season in 1960, 61 seasons ago, when they gave up one hundred and fifty points. And as Mike McCarthy said after the game, if you can’t stop the run, you won’t be able to win the game.

And the Cowboys certainly couldn’t stop the Browns running game using basically two linebackers and trying to play defensive ends. As a linebacker against that heavy running attack for the Browns even after they lost Nick Chubb. So, the Cowboys now at worst, at worst, might be a half a game out of first place, depending on what Philadelphia does. So, at one in three, the Cowboys got to get back to work and fix that defense that is required in the Cowboys now and score 50 points to win a game for the Silver Star Nation on Mickey Spagnola right here at AT&T Stadium.