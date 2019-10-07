Mickey Spagnola breaks down Cowboys loss to Packers

Mickey Spagnola said, “So here’s another example where numbers don’t mean everything when the Dallas Cowboys woke up on Monday morning. The NFL statistics show they had the number one offense when it comes to total yards game. They also had the number six defense when it comes to yards given up. But the most important number in all that is 3 and 2 and that’s their record after their 34 24 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys offensive line did not play well enough did not protect Dak well enough that defensive line did not get after Aaron Rodgers well enough to prevent them from scoring thirty four points and Jason Garrett knows that this team overall has to get better.”

Jason Garrett said, “Just across the board wouldn’t do a good enough job their ability to consistently run the ball throughout the game hurt us and we didn’t get enough pressure on the quarterback we let him get out too much that made too many plays in the passing game. So we just have to get back to work. We have to look at the tape and address the issues and get back on the practice field on Wednesday to try to get better.”

Spagnola said, “As for the injuries on the offensive line. I think Tyron Smith has a chance maybe to get back into practice later in the week and play Sunday against the Jets. Lael Collins is going to be very iffy with a sprained NCL. For the Silver Star Nation, I’m Mickey Spagnola.”