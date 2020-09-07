Mickey Spagnola breaks down Cowboys roster moves

Mickey Spagnola said, “Welcome to another season of our Silver Star Nation reports on the Dallas Cowboys. Hi, I’m Mickey Spagnola and I’ll be doing most of these reports from right here at The Star. Strange year but Monday marks the start of the regular season for the Dallas Cowboys opening on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams at brand new SoFi Stadium. A lot has gone on over the last few days I thought we’d kind of review a few things. Suspended Defensive End Randy Gregory has been conditionally reinstated, he won’t be able to play until after the sixth game. The Cowboys cut veteran safety HaHa Clinton-Dix, he was running second-team. The Cowboys reduced their 80-man roster to 53 and also put together a 16-man practice squad which includes veteran cornerback Brandon Carr who played for the Cowboys from 2012 to 2016. They’re looking at him as a possible fill-in at safety. Since the recalled injured reserve rules have been relaxed, the Cowboys have placed Sean Lee, La’el Collins on injured reserve, along with Ventell Bryant. They were able to resign Joe Thomas, C.J. Goodwin, along with Justin March. For the Silver Star Nation, I’m Mickey Spagnola right here at The Star.”