Mickey Spagnola breaks down Cowboys win over Eagles

On Friday, the Cowboys probably had heard enough about what Doug Pederson had to say earlier in the week about how they were going to come down here, beat the Cowboys, and go into first place in the NFC East. DeMarcus Lawrence basically said they were ready and brother were the Cowboys ready. They ended up scoring 24 points in the first half. That is more points in the first half than they had total in the past four games complete. They also had four takeaways, that’s one takeaway less than what they had all season long. They had 189 yards rushing. Dak ran for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown. They ended up scoring 37 points, that’s the most points the Cowboys have scored in the last 17 games. Yes, they were ready. Cowboys 37, Philadelphia 10. The Cowboys go into first place in the NFC East with a 4-3 record. It was the most complete game the Cowboys have played all season long, offense, defense, and special teams. Oh, and by the way, the kicker Brett Maher kicked a 63-yard field goal. He has more 60-yard field goals in his career than any player in the NFL. From AT&T Stadium, I’m Mickey Spagnola.