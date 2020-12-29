Mickey Spagnola breaks down Cowboys win over the Eagles

Mickey Spagnola said, “There are a lot of keys to the Cowboys 37-17 victory on Sunday over Philadelphia. One was the double at the end of the first half and to start the second half. The Cowboys scored with twelve seconds to go in the first half on a seven-yard pass to Michael Gallup. Because they elected to kickoff to start the game, they got the kickoff in the second half and turned around with a 52-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. They went from trailing 17-13 in the game to up 27-17. Mike McCarthy likes when that happens.”

Mike McCarthy said, “That’s a Whataburger double with cheese in our book, there’s going to be a lot of hamburgers flying around Wednesday so it’s something the guys were screaming about on the sidelines. Everything has to have a name in this league, especially your situational football and that’s an emphasis and it was great to finally hit one of those. Getting a touchdown going in and coming out is obviously a huge momentum swing for your football team so I thought that was a big sequence for us.”

Spagnola said, “So those two possessions broke the game open for the Cowboys and now they still have an opportunity to win the NFC East: They’ve got to win one against the Giants and have Philadelphia beat Washington.

For the Silver Star Nation, I’m Mickey Spagnola here at the Star.”