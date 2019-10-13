Mickey Spagnola breaks down Keys to the Game against NY Jets

Time for some Silver Star Nation keys to the Cowboys game Sunday against the New York Jets.

The first key is get going and that means get going on offense. In five games so far the Cowboys have been outscored 24-20 in the first quarter. All they’ve scored is two touchdowns and two field goals and one of each came in the game against Miami. That means in the other first quarters in the four games all they have scored is 10 points.

The second key is help out. Rarely does everything go famously for you in the NFL and it certainly isn’t for the Cowboys on the offensive line. Neither starting offensive tackle Tyron Smith or La’el Collins have practiced all week and they’re being listed as questionable at best. So that means if they have to go with Cam Fleming and Brandon Knight those guys are going to need some help on the edge.

And the third key is and most of all stop the run. In eight of the Cowboys last nine losses the opponents have run for more than a hundred yards, no way to win that way. The Cowboys have to do better against the run when they play the Jets. For the Silver Star Nation, those are our keys. I’m Mickey Spagnola.