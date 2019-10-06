Mickey Spagnola breaks down matchup against Green Bay

Mickey Spagnola said, “Well if it’s Saturday it’s time for our Silver Star Nation. KEYES The Cowboys game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers the first key is unleashed. Zeke the Cowboys had problems running the football last week against the Saints. They were held to forty five yards Ezekiel Elliott only thirty five. They need to get Zeke going in this game if they expect to win. They need to run the ball against a team that has given up on average of one hundred and seventy four yards in the last three games. The second key is no gifts. Told you last week the Cowboys couldn’t survive on the road if they turned the ball over against the Saints and what do they do. They turned the ball over twice two fumbles end up losing by two points and those fumbles occurred as they were moving the football over midfield can’t have turnovers against good teams in the third key is Sikkim and this is the most important one the Cowboys have to get after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in this last game that he played against the Eagles he threw for four hundred and twenty two yards He’s still awfully good in going six and two and eight starts against the Cowboys he’s average putting up 30 points a game they’ve got to get to him and get him on the ground and those are your Silver Star Nation keys. I’m Mickey Spagnola.”