Mickey Spagnola discusses Cowboys running back situation

Mickey Spagnola said, “As of late Monday afternoon, still no sign of Zeke so as the Cowboys began practice in ernest on Monday for the season opener against the New York Football Giants on Sunday, the man at running back still is rookie Tony Pollard.”

Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett said, “I feel good about Tony. Tony’s done everything we’ve asked him to do as a runner, protector, and receiver. There aren’t any issues we’ve had with him, he’s a smart football player, we thought that when he was coming out of school, it’s one of the reasons we liked him. He’s showed versatility, to be able to help your team out in a lot of different ways, he’s stepped in here and done a really good job. It doesn’t seem too big for him, he’s handled the work as we’ve given it to him. We’ve been aggressive with the instillation with him, he’s been with the ones a lot. He hasn’t blinked, he’s played well in preseason games, in practice, and I feel good about him.”

Mickey Spagnola said, “The good news for the Cowboys: Returning to practice on Monday were 9 guys who had been missing practice because of injuries or because of the Cowboys being cautious with their injuries did return to practice. That included the majority of the first-team offensive line: Tyron Smith, La’el Collins, Zack Martin, those guys were back in practice and so was Taco Charleton.