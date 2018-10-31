Mickey Spagnola discusses Cowboys trade

October 31, 2018 - For the past bye week the focus on the Dallas Cowboys has been the trading for receiver Amari Cooper. Also, firing of offensive line coach Paul Alexander, replacing him with Marc Columbo and Hudson Houck and the silliness surrounding Jason Garrett attending the World Series in LA on Friday.

What we should not ignore is the backbone of the team, the defense. Heading into the Cowboys game with the Tennessee Titans, the defense comes in as the third ranked total defense They are also in scoring defense giving up just 17 points a game.

In their three home games, they are giving up just 14 points a game, and only Detroit has scored more than 13 points against them. When it comes to sacks, they are on pace for 41.

That's just one shy of the second most in team history.

By the way, the leading tackler is a rookie, Leighton Vander Esch, with 60 tackles, so far.

If the Cowboys are going to pull out of this 3-4 rut, this defense has to continue to perform at this high level.

