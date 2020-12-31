Mickey Spagnola discusses Elliott’s presence with the Cowboys

Mickey Spagnola said, “There seems to have been a lot of criticism, cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott this season, but that’s been outside the building, inside the building. They know how valuable Ezekiel Elliott is, especially Mike McCarthy.

Mike McCarthy said, “I thought you saw a healthy Zeke, but he’s been very, very consistent in our time together. I see it almost every time I speak on him. He sits in the front row. He’s, you know, he’s a great teammate. You know, he’s positive all the time. You know, he’s a he’s a great teammate as far as how he expresses himself to the young guys, the way he interacts with everybody. So just sort of just a very consistent professional and obviously a, you know, a great player with a big personality. So, I mean, he’s been he’s been a joy to work with.”

Spagnola said, “Not to make excuses but Elliott has been running behind a suspect offensive line all season long. And he had been dealing with a hamstring injury. And then a calf injury seems to be healthy, 105 yards against Philadelphia this past game. That’s an indication of how valuable he is to this Cowboys offense.”