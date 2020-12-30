Mickey Spagnola explains the Cowboys playoff situation

Mickey Spagnola said, “The good thing is the Cowboys can’t worry about Washington because that is a night game. They’ve got to take care of their starting at noon central time and let the chips fall as they may.”

Spagnola said, “They can’t do anything about Washington anymore, they had their chances and lost both games to them meaning if they finish tied like they are right now for first place they lose the first tiebreaker.”

Spagnola said, “For Philadelphia, I think the one thing you’ve got to hope for if you’re the Cowboys players and staff is that the Eagles go up there and care, that really want to go try and win this last game because they’ve got nothing to gain.”