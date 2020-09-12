Mickey Spagnola gives his Keys to the Game against the LA Rams

2020 has not been kind to the Texas Rangers to say the least. COVID-19 hits and the they’re not able to open Globe Life Field in the way that they want to with fans surrounding this place. Now we have cardboard cut outs behind home plate “watching” the games as the season goes on. The Rangers also struggling on the field, they’ve 20 of their last 25 games you could say their playoff hopes are pretty much dead at this point. So what do the Rangers have to look forward to? What is their upside? Well, at the beginning of the season, Corey Kluber, Elvis Andrus, Shin-Soo Choo, Joey Gallo those were the guys that we were supposed to be watching on this team headed in. But, Corey Kluber goes down with the injury at the beginning of the season and the other three guys definitely not performing that they’re supposed. However, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Nick Solak, two guys that are around the .300 batting average range, turning heads with their performance this year and you also have Sam Huff, the prospect the Rangers just called up. He could be the future catcher for this team. But, what do these three guys have in common? They’re young. Huff 22, Kiner-Falefa 25 and Solak 25 as well. Huff was called up by the Rangers the other night. He made his debut against the A’s Friday. He said he was pretty nervous for that one, but he’s still confident and ready to learn in the league.

Sam Huff said, "It was fun getting to play everyone, face guys you've watched as a kid. Being there in that moment was cool. It's just reps, innings, experience, just understanding the flow of the game and understanding what it takes to be a big leaguer."