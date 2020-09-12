Mickey Spagnola gives his Keys to the Game against the LA Rams

The first key is tow that line. Now, replacing Travis Frederick with Joe Looney is one thing, but the Cowboys will have to replace starting right tackle La’El Collins. And at this point, the Cowboys did sign veteran Cam Irving to be the swing tackle. We’ll see how that works out on Sunday.
The second key is no “Goffing” around the Cowboys certainly re-stocked that defensive line with the likes of Aldon Smith Everson Griffin, Dontari Poe to join guys like DeMarcus Lawrence and Trysten Hill. Now they’ve got to get to Rams quarterback Jared Goff and not let him hurt this defense.
And the third key is take that ball as in away, the Cowboys struggled last season all season long to get takeaways. They’ve got to do a better job, especially with interceptions where they were a league low.
For the Silver Star Nation, that’s our Silver Star Keys to the Game.