Mickey Spagnola looks back at Packers-Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are just a few days from getting back on the field for a game this week. The Cowboys enter the week on a two game losing streak, and the offense played a big role in that streak. The offense is turning the ball over, and injuries along the offensive line are causing problems. The question for Mickey this week, is what has offensive coordinator learned in the last two weeks.

Spagnola said, “You can’t turn the ball over. They are a -4 in turnovers. That’s like a four or five-round tie for 24th in the National Football League. You can’t win with a -4. I’m sure that didn’t teach him anything. They were moving the football. They kind of shot themselves in the foot. The other thing he learned is that Tyron Smith can’t get hurt because they don’t have a comparable guy to play left tackle.”

The Cowboys are headed to New Jersey on Sunday. They take on the New York Jets in a game at that starts at 3:25.