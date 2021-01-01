Mickey Spagnola on Cowboys New Year’s plans

Business as usual today for the Dallas Cowboys preparing for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, knowing they need a win and a Washington loss to Philadelphia to qualify for the playoffs. So, Mike McCarthy its New Year’s Eve, any celebration plans?

Mike McCarthy said, “My goal would be definitely not to be up at midnight tonight. So that’s where that’s my outlook on it. But, yeah, it’s I mean, I think look, I think most of us we’re looking forward to the new year and in the put 2020 behind us and to be on to better times.”

And from an injury standpoint, the Cowboys know they will be without Darian Thompson and Leighton Vander Esch now safety Donovan Wilson has not practiced so far this week with an illness. They’re hoping that he will be ready for the game, but they’re pretty sure that Ezekiel Elliott is good to go. He’s been removed from the injury report, continues to rehab before practice, but has been practicing and as for Chidobe Awuzie along with Xavier Woods. Those guys have been practicing on a limited basis, but I think the Cowboys feel pretty good about those guys being available for Sunday’s game.