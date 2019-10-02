Mickey Spagnola previews Cowboys-Packers

Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb spent his first eight years in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and playing with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now he’s with the Cowboys and he gets to play against those Packers. But he says it’s no big deal it’s just the fifth week of the season but for Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett it is a big deal.

Jason Garrett said, “He doesn’t have to play against him but just one understanding that he was a pain in the ass. You know he was always the guy making the play and I think we’ve seen why he’s a real pro. He’s just got a great feel for playing the game in an incredibly competitive nature to him. And he can do so many different things and you know short passes that he breaks attack and goes makes it goes and makes a big run after the catch. You see him do a lot of little things that just make a difference. And we competed against that for a long time. It always seemed like he was making big plays at big moments not only when he played against us but throughout his career.”

Now the Packers will be without their lead receiver Davon T. Adams for this game and even Joe Buck in the national broadcast recognize the absence of Randall Cobb. You’re used to seeing.

Joe Buck said, “Randall Cobb out there for Aaron Rodgers.”

He’s now a Dallas Cowboys and the Cowboys thankful he is for the Silver Star Nation on Mickey Spagnola.