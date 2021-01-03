Mickey Spagnola previews the Cowboys-Giants Week 17 matchup

Welcome to our 2021 Silver Star Nation keys to Cowboys-Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The first key is running Cowboys. The Cowboys gained one hundred and fifty one yards rushing against Philadelphia in this past Sunday’s victory, Zeke leading the way with 105. The Cowboys need to continue this on Sunday in the Meadowlands. Who knows what the temperature’s going to be. You always need to be able to run the ball up there. And the Giants have been susceptible to the run during their three game losing streak, they’ve given up at least one hundred yards to their opponents in each of those three games, including two hundred and forty nine to Baltimore, run right over the Giants.

The second key is defense. Defense. The Cowboys defense must step up against the Giants offense that is ranked thirty first in the National Football League. They failed to score more than nineteen points in their last five games. The Cowboys need to keep that Giants offense bottled up.

And the third key is takeaways trending. The Cowboys have ten takeaways over their last three games during this winning streak, and they’ve only given the ball a game way once and in the last six games and the Cowboys have gone four and two. They’ve been a plus nine in the turnover differential that needs to continue.