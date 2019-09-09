Mickey Spagnola recaps Cowboys 35-17 win over Giants

Mickey Spagnola said, “So maybe we need a new t-shirt. Dak who? Yeah Dak Prescott. Not many times in the National Football League does a quarterback throw the ball 32 times and end up with a perfect quarterback rating, but that’s what you saw from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the Cowboys 35-17 season opening victory over the New York football Giants. Dak completed 25 of 32 passes and wait, get this, 405 yards. The 405 yards in a season opener was the most by any Cowboys quarterback in history. The previous record Troy Aikman earned it in 1999 with 362 yards, but he needed overtime against Washington to do that. Dak Prescott had a hek of a performance. He threw touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Cowboys piled up 495 yards of total offense. Oh, guess who was coordinating that offense, first time offensive coordinator Kellen Moore did a heck of a job. For the Silver Star Nation, I’m Mickey Spagnola here at AT&T Stadium.”