Mickey Spagnola recaps Cowboys-Packers

Mickey Spagnola said, “Packers 34 Cowboys 24 and all the Cowboys could talk about after this game, their second consecutive loss, was these last two games come down to self inflicted wounds. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said yeah a bunch, a bunch. That’s what caused us to lose this game. The Cowboys missed two field goals. Dak while he got credited for three interceptions, he really only had one. Cowboys had a dropped pass into an interception. You can’t have turnovers in this game. They had another interception when pass interference wasn’t called and unfortunately Jason Garret did not have any challenges left because he already used up his two challenges, couldn’t correct the bad call. Also, the Cowboys allowed Packers running back Aaron Jones to run for 170 yards and while they were without Davante Adams and the other receivers only caught four passes, the Cowboys still allowed the Packers to score 34 points and when you do that chances are you’re gonna lose and the Cowboys are gonna kinda kick themselves. For the Silver Star Nation, I’m Mickey Spagnola right here at AT&T stadium.”