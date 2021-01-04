Mickey Spagnola wraps up Cowboys loss to Giants

Well, that’s that. Giants 23, Cowboys 19. And as Mike McCarthy said, the game was a microcosm of the Cowboys entire strange 2020 season. Yes, they’ll be blame on McCarthy for not challenging that Giants third down reception that led to their 50 yard field goal, which ended up with the four point separation at the end of the game.

There will be debate on if Giants running back Wayne Gallman actually recovered his fumble with 58 seconds to go. But here’s the bottom line on why the Cowboys finish this season 6-10 and eliminated from playoff possibilities.

A defense that has struggled most of the season gave up 20 first-half points to a Giants team that has scored no more than nineteen in their last five games. Oh, and that offensive line, one that has struggled all season long, was beat up having four of the five starters backups.

Well, they allowed Andy Dalton to get sacked six times. He got hit nine other times and they had nine tackles for losses. The Cowboys just couldn’t fix their glaring deficiencies that have bothered them all season long. So, the three game winning streak, well, it went up in smoke and so did the Cowboys season and any chance for a playoff.