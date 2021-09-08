Mickey Spagnola’s Keys to the Game

The first key is ‘o that line,’ meaning that the Cowboys offensive line, that line has to be able to protect Dak Prescott against a very good defensive front that Tampa Bay poses.

Now, we know Zach Martin has a slim chance of playing. If he doesn’t play, Connor McGovern has to step in.

Not only do they have to protect Dak, but they also need to create some running space for Ezekiel Elliott.

Then the defensive line, the defensive line needs to be able to get Tom Brady off his mark.

They can allow him to stand in the pocket and just pat the ball past the ball and pick out receivers.

They’ve got to put pressure on him.

And the last key is protect the ball.

The Cowboys can’t turn the ball over in what’s going to be a rowdy stadium.

Sixty-five thousand people, one of the most coveted tickets in Tampa Bay history.

The Cowboys can’t get them riled up by turning the ball over.

They got to protect the football.

And those are Silver Star Nation Keys to the Game.