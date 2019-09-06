Midland Lee outlasts AHS 35-21, Serrano throws five touchdown passes

The Abilene High Eagles hosted the Midland Lee Rebels for their second game of the season and second in a row at Shotwell.

AHS got on the board first with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Ezzell to Jeshari Houston putting the Eagles up 7-0.

Midland Lee evened the score, however, answering back with a deep 49-yard touchdown pass from Mikey Serrano to Evan McMaryion.

The second quarter was all Rebels after two more touchdown passes from Serrano to make the score 21-7 at halftime.

Coming out in the second half, the Midland Lee earned 28 unanswered points with a fourth touchdown pass from Serrano to Christian Romero.

The Eagles found the endzone in the third quarter though, when Eric Abbe found Davonta Mayse wide open for a 16-yard touchdown making the score 28-14.

It was all but over, however, once Serrano found Romero in the fourth quarter for his fifth touchdown pass of the night with 7:33 left in the game.

The final score of the night came from AHS with a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, but the Rebels came out on top 35-21.