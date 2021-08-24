Mike Fullen glad to be on the sidelines to start 2021 season

This time last year, Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen was recovering from colon cancer surgery and working his way back to the field to coach his team.

In 2021, Fullen is still fighting against cancer, but he’s with his team.

He says there is not place he would rather be than on the sidelines trying to help the Eagles get better every day.

Fullen said, “Going through the year that I went through and our team went through put a lot of things in perspective for me. I don’t worry about things that I used to worry about. I focus more on day to day. It’s good to be back. It’s good to have some normalcy. I still deal with some struggles, personally, with the cancer, but it’s not anything I can’t handle. It’s good to be back in this time of year and getting ready to play a football game.”

The Eagles are on the road to start the new season.

They take on Amarillo Tascosa on Friday night at 7 p.m.