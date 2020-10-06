Mike McCarthy looking for ways the Cowboys to improve

Mike McCarthy has coached in 208 regular season NFL games.

That is a lot of football to be in charge of.

But the last four with the Dallas Cowboys are all that anybody really cares about right now.

And in particular, the last one against the Cleveland Browns.

The Cowboys turned it over three times and had the football run down their throats to the tune of 307 yards.

It has been a rough start and head coach knows it.

McCarthy said, “We’ve had four games. And frankly, the formula for how these games have unfolded is clearly not to the view or our outlook on how we want to play. We didn’t play very well. Obviously, I’m not skirt the issue at all. We played very poorly. That’s I mean, I hope we don’t have to live through another one of those. But if we don’t get things corrected, it could happen. The only disappointment I have is as the head coaches, you know, we’ve had some repeated mistakes, repeated issues. And that’s and that’s the part we have to you have to you have to get that right.”

If you have to get it right, no better opponent to do that against than the New York Giants.

The Giants come to Arlington this Sunday winless. And with the lowest scoring offense in the NFL