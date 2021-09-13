Mistakes end up costing Wylie in the Southtown Showdown

The Wylie Bulldogs didn’t beat the Cooper Cougars on Friday night at Sandifer Stadium, but they came awful close.

The Bulldogs fell to their Southtown rival, 30-24.

The Bulldogs led the game three different times in the first half, but committed two turnovers and picked up just five first downs in the second half.

The win is the goal, but head coach Clay Martin can see the growth in his team.

Clay Martin said, “I think it’s something we’ll learn from and I think it’s something that just happens, but three or four of them happened in a row. We aren’t really into getting close, and we feel like we had a chance to win. Just some execution situations and mistakes that we made.”

Aden Kincaid said, “It’s just unlucky. We’re good enough to field the kickoffs and do the stuff. Somethings stuff just doesn’t go our way. We’ve just got to go and practice. Just get better. You clean up two, three, four plays and that game is whole different game.”

The Bulldogs are headed back out on the road for the first time in two weeks to take on Stephenville.

The Yellowjackets are unbeaten this season with wins over Sweetwater, Everyman and Salado.