Mitchell named ASC West Offensive Player of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – Senior Kianni Mitchell has been named the American Southwest Conference Volleyball West Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Mitchell, a former Abilene Cooper High School standout, led the War Hawks to a pair of 3-1 wins over Sul Ross State last Tuesday with 10 kills in each game.

For the week, Mitchell finished with a team-leading 20 kills in 37 attempts to finish with a .541 attack percentage. More impressively, Mitchell had zero attack errors in her seven sets.

Currently, Mitchell ranks second in the ASC for attack percentage and sixth in kills. She also ranks second on the team with 22.5 points.

Mitchell has now won player of the week honors for the second time, last winning the defensive award on Sept. 18, 2018.

The War Hawks’ next scheduled game is at home against Howard Payne on Feb. 23. Schedule is subject to change.

