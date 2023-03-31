The Abilene High boys lost in the regional quarterfinals to El Paso Bel Air in Midland on Friday night.

The undefeated Highlanders jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first half, and they sealed the victory with three more goals in second frame.

Abilene High finishes the season with a 12-8-5 record.

The news is much better for the Abilene High girls. They topped Amarillo High 3-2 to advance to the regional tournament.

The victory continues the Lady Eagles historic run in the 2023 season.

They were in the third round for just the second time in program history. Now, they are headed to Wichita Falls to take on Grapevine in the regional semifinals on April 7