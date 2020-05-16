MLB proposes safety protocol to players

The latest news around the MLB indicates there’s a very good chance baseball will be played at Globe Life Field as early as the first week of July.

According to The Athletic, the MLB has presented the players with newly proposed safety protocol.

The proposal indicates that there would be no exchange of lineup cards, new baseballs would be used every time a ball is put in play, and masks would be used off of the field.

Players would sit six feet apart, meaning they most likely would be in the stands.

The MLB intends to test multiple times per week for all members involved in the operation.

MLB Agent Scott Boras said, “Certainly the players want to move on now and play and get ready. I’d like to see a longer Spring Training because the players have been isolated. Three weeks to get their skill ready but maybe another week or so to work on the conditioning part of it. To get their flexibility, mobility back. From a medial standpoint i think the players are really beginning to understand the medical data and hearing from their heath care professionals and going out and understanding its a risk but safely playing. Obviously with Florida and Arizona opening up it provides a venue to have spring training sites.”

The owners and players must reach an agreement on the economics of bringing back the game in order for baseball to return.