Momentum on Brownwood’s Side

The Brownwood Lions are in the regional round of the playoffs after a 37-35 win over Alvarado in which Zack Strong kicked a game winning field goal and allowed his team to move on.

This is the 4th 11 win season for the Lions in the last 30 years.

They look to add on to an impressive year as they now face a talented Argyle Eagles team in the third round.

Argyle 6-0 in district and 12-0 overall on the year, they’re a squad that’s been used to the playoff atmosphere, but Brownwood is feeling the momentum of last Friday’s win coming into their regional matchup.

Reece Rodgers said, “We gotta stay focused and we gotta work hard everyday in practice. You know they’re a good team, so we have to bring it out everyday in practice and bring out the best of us.”

Drew Huff said, “We personally feel that we can compete with anybody, it’s just the coaches teaching us exactly what we need to know and need to learn, being sound in our assignments so obviously we’ll know what we’re doing. Trusting the coaches and trusting each other will be crucial to make sure we get through this week.”

AJ McCarty said, “All year long, we’ve had crazy momentum going in, especially after we’ve been doubted quite a bit and proving everybody wrong makes us want to keep going, so this is just another week to prove that. The momentum is high especially after the win with the field goal, everybody’s excited, the whole community is excited for us to go out and win. I think we have that to our advantage.”

The Lions and Eagles are scheduled to kickoff at 1 in Waco Friday.