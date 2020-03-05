Moody Coliseum crowd impresses Joe Golding

The ACU Men fell a little short against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Tuesday night, but one thing was certain.

The Wildcats had the crowd in their back pocket for the first time this season.

The fans showed up for the Wildcats and almost pushed them to victory.

Head coach Joe Golding couldn’t say enough about the support the team received at Moody Coliseum.

Golding said, “That’s a Division I atmosphere. That’s a home court advantage. They kept us in the game. I thought the energy was great. They were loud all night. We even had the bat come make a visit. The vision continues to be that this can be the norm. Our student body and the city of Abilene continue to support us. Not just us, but all sports. That’s the Division I difference. I just thought they were tremendous. I think that’s the first time we’ve had a great home court. That’s the best crowd in the league. There isn’t anybody else that’s going to have a crowd like that, and we haven’t played against anything like that since I’ve been here in the Southland.”

Now it’s time for the regular season finale.

ACU goes to San Antonio to take on Incarnate Word.

ACU is headed to the Southland Conference tournament as the 3rd seed.