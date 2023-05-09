The Abilene High Eagles continue spring football this week.

The Eagles are coming off an excellent 2022 season with a run to the third round of the playoffs.

The page is turned to 2023, now. Abilene High returns eight starters on the offensive side of the ball and four on defense.

Young players stepped up for head coach Mike Fullen on offense last season, and those players are expected to lead this season.

Fullen said, “You can see that’s its carried over into the Spring. WIth offseason workouts. To have those guys and a core back on defense, we feel pretty good about the pieces that we have. There’s always stuff that you can get better at. There’s always depth you can build. I makes for a lot more competitive Spring on both sides of the ball. Every day, one side is winning and the next day the other side is winning. We are at the point that we know. We are just finishing up and working a lot on fundamentals.”

Abilene High starts summer practice on August 7.

The 2023 season starts on August 25 on the road against Odessa Permian.