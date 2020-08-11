Morton leads Eastland into 2020 season

In this world, nothing can be said to be certain except death and taxes and Behren Morton throwing dimes every single time he takes the field here at Mavericks Stadium. It’s his final year here as an Eastland Maverick before he goes to Texas Tech and there is a scary amount of talent surrounding him as the Mavericks enter the 2020 season.

Behren Morton said, “You know, coming back and seeing your brothers you haven’t since school has really hit different. We’re realizing that this is our last time. I’m not going to focus on Lubbock, I’m going to be a fan on Saturday’s, but on Friday’s I’m here for the Mavericks.”

Brandon Fielding said, “The emotions are high right now, the first day I came out here and looked at the little guys and I’m sitting here crying, they don’t even know how fast it’s going by. To be able to come out here even though COVID is going around, it was big and I was so happy to be here.”

Head Coach James Morton said, “We’re just so excited to be back out and be apart of it but it has definitely been something that you never did think that you would go through with all the restrictions that we have but, as I told the coaches and administration and everyone, at least we’re having the opportunity to play again.”

The Big 12, the Big Country, all eyes will be on the Eastland Mavericks in 2020 as they come in with a chip on their shoulder after an early elimination last season. They look to make a much deeper playoff run here in 2020.

James Morton said, “Our non-district schedule is going to put us a position to compete. If we survive that non-district schedule, I think that will put us in a good position.”

Behren Morton said, “We’re not going to focus on last year, it’s in the past. We’ve got some good returners coming back, we’re going to have some young kids that have got to step up. You can expect a hard-nosed football team this year.”

The Mavericks have dropped down to Class 3A Division II but their season will not start out very easy at all. They will be hosting Wall right here at Mavericks Stadium on Friday August 28th.