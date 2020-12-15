Morton reconsidering commitment to Texas Tech

Texas Tech announced on Monday they are keeping Matt Wells as head football coach, but they fired offensive coordinator David Yost.

That announcement is making Eastland quarterback and Texas Tech commit Behren Morton think twice about his commitment to the Red Raiders.

He said, “With the recent changes in regards to the Texas Tech offensive coordinator role, I have decided to take some time to reflect on the situation before moving forward,”

Morton was an early commit for Texas Tech, and he was planning to sign on Wednesday and enroll at Tech in January.

That is all on hold, for now.