BROWNWOOD, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Brownwood Lions are one of the six Big Country teams still alive in the high school football playoffs.

The Lions punched their ticket to the fourth round for the first time since 2015 with a victory over Springtown.

Like all games, the momentum went back and forth all night long against the Porcupines. The margin of victory is narrow.

Lions’ head coach Sammy Burnett explains a game with 120 plays will usually come down to just a hand full of those plays.

Burnett said, “Most games are determined by three or four or five plays. You can find three or four or five plays that determine the outcome. You never know. It can start in the second quarter with a blocked punt that turns into a missed screen tackle that goes from a minus two yard loss to a 60 or 70-something yard touchdown. That happened to us against Stephenville. About four plays that were the difference in the ballgame and Stephenville won those four plays. It’s in all three phases. It’s an interception that should have been made that wasn’t. You’ve got to win those four or five plays that swing the momentum in your way that propel you to more productive plays.”

Brownwood looks for those four or five plays on Friday night against Decatur.

The 11-1 Lions and 9-4 Eagles are set to meet in Waco for a 7 p.m. kickoff.