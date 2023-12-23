As we keep reflecting on this past season, a hand full of programs made great progress.

It’s time we review the most significant stories from some of our ball clubs.

In Clyde, the Bulldogs finished leaps and bounds ahead of the season before. Multiple players came back stronger from injuries. Including quarterback Blake Carr. Fifty-six combined touchdowns from our player of the year, helped ignite an 11-2 record, a top district finish, and a third-round playoff appearance.

The Eagles of Abilene High can be described as goal setters. Outright district champs since 2016, and a regional final appearance since 2011. The War Birds set achievements before the year and earned them. The abilities of quarterbacks Brayden Henry and Dylan Slack made them very dynamic. Overall, 2023 will be a great year to remember.

Albany capped off their season winning a second consecutive state title. Last time the Lions did that was in 1960 and 61. Seniors Adam Hill, Zane Waggoner, and Cason Fairchild contributed to a perfect record. The Offense did great with first year starting quarterback Chip Chambers, but the defense was more spectacular. Albany’s defense only allowed seven combined points between all district opponents and under 130 points total.

The McMurry Warhawks ended 2023 with their most victories in over a decade. They also ended the year with a four game-winning streak. McMurry hasn’t seen four or more victories since 2016. Which was eight seasons ago. Two huge contributors were seniors Khris Martin and Chris Baker. Both share the same name and same number. Offensively, Martin finished with over 1,000 receiving yards. Defensively, Baker’s four interceptions tied for the most picks.

On the North side, the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys clinched their first outright American Southwest Conference title since 2004. The offensive line was dominant and both running backs benefited from it. Ball carriers Noah Garcia and Colton Marshall were first and second in the ASC for rushing. Meanwhile, Miguel Valdez won offensive lineman of the year.