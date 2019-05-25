Mount Vernon hires Art Briles as head football coach

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 24, 2019 - One of the best coaches in the business is returning to the high school coaching ranks for the 2019 season.

Mount Vernon, out in East Texas, announced on Friday they hired Art Briles as their head football coach and athletic director.

This is Briles first coaching job since he was forced out as the head football coach at Baylor in 2015.

As a high school coach, the Rule native won 166 games in 16 season at three schools.

The first 27 wins came when was the head coach in Hamlin in 1984 and 1985.

Briles won four state titles in Stephenville during his twelve seasons leading the Yellowjackets program. The state championships came in 1993, '94, '98 and '99.

Mount Vernon is riding a three-year playoff appearance streak.

