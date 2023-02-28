ABILENE, Texas (BCHSports)– The Aspermont Hornets and Munday Moguls faced off in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday night at McMurry University.

The Moguls pull away to win 50-46.

Aspermont ends their incredible season, 26-11.

Munday moves on to the regional tournament.

They will play Garden City on Friday at Scurry County Coliseum.

The Knox City Greyhounds took on the Benjamin Mustangs in Stamford.

The Mustangs grab a huge win of 66-35.

They will play on Friday against Irion County at Scurry County Coliseum.

Knox City concludes their season, 24-9.